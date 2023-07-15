Previous
looking both ways by aecasey
Photo 3944

looking both ways

The yellow headed blackbirds are back. A bit bigger and a bit louder than the red-wings, but I love those yellow heads.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of the two looking in opposite directions!
July 17th, 2023  
Annie D ace
they are gorgeous!
July 17th, 2023  
