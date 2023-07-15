Sign up
Photo 3944
looking both ways
The yellow headed blackbirds are back. A bit bigger and a bit louder than the red-wings, but I love those yellow heads.
15th July 2023
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
blackbird
,
yellow headed blackbird
,
april-birds
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of the two looking in opposite directions!
July 17th, 2023
Annie D
ace
they are gorgeous!
July 17th, 2023
