Previous
Photo 3974
Belted Kingfisher
Had to lift the shadows sooooo much to find this kingfisher. Barely had time to get a shot off before he swooped to the other side of the pond. Bigger, and bluer (tho you can't tell here) than I realized.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
bird
,
kingfisher
,
april-birds
Diana
ace
Well done, you did an amazing job!
August 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a special capture! They are so difficult to photograph.
August 18th, 2023
