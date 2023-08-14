Previous
Belted Kingfisher by aecasey
Photo 3974

Belted Kingfisher

Had to lift the shadows sooooo much to find this kingfisher. Barely had time to get a shot off before he swooped to the other side of the pond. Bigger, and bluer (tho you can't tell here) than I realized.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Well done, you did an amazing job!
August 18th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a special capture! They are so difficult to photograph.
August 18th, 2023  
