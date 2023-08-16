Sign up
Photo 3976
strawflower
Visited the garden centers today. The fall mums have arrived, and bought two of those. Then I saw these strawflowers. I love the papery feel of the petals and had to bring some home.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4379
photos
210
followers
165
following
1089% complete
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th August 2023 11:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
strawflower
