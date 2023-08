walking at Carhenge

Due to the absence of people in my shots, Susan challenged me to "catch some strangers" in whatever way was comfortable. Had to go to town, so I stopped by the local tourist site, Carhenge. It's HOT, but I got there early enough to catch this couple as they were walking back on the path. After they left I wandered a bit myself and watched the pigeons and starlings who make their homes in the cars.