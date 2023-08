summer's over

Another for my challenge to post an image of a stranger. This time I wasn't noticed! I was so surprised to see the "closed" sign going up. I can't believe summer is ending. While Carhenge is open for visiting year round, it looks like the trailer parking and little visitor's center are closed. I would have thought they would stay open through Labor Day. It is all volunteer, though, so it's nice they have amenities available for part of the year.