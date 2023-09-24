Previous
equinox ... by aecasey
Photo 4015

equinox ...

well ... almost. Not sure the sun set in the center of the road, as I just missed it. But it was darn close!
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Photo Details

Olwynne
Very atmospheric shot
September 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful - striking.
September 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture.
September 27th, 2023  
