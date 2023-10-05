Previous
rose starburst by aecasey
Photo 4026

rose starburst

The storms brought rain, and the morning brought sunlight. I was going after drops, and saw the starburst. Then I began chasing starbursts. Lovely way to pass the time.
5th October 2023

Diana ace
A wonderful starburst and capture.
