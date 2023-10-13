Previous
yellow-rumped warbler by aecasey
Photo 4034

yellow-rumped warbler

This is from Tuesday, our last nice day before a cold front swept in bringing rain, wind, and much colder temperatures. The little house on Squaw Creek has some kind of a leak around some vents, and we went up to try to tarp it before the forecast moisture. Afterward we walked a bit along the creek. It was full of little birds! Blue birds, pine siskens, warblers, woodpeckers, chickadees ... so much activity and noise. It was a lovely afternoon ... unlike today which is cold, wet, and windy. Thankful we took the time to enjoy the day.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful picture
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise