yellow-rumped warbler

This is from Tuesday, our last nice day before a cold front swept in bringing rain, wind, and much colder temperatures. The little house on Squaw Creek has some kind of a leak around some vents, and we went up to try to tarp it before the forecast moisture. Afterward we walked a bit along the creek. It was full of little birds! Blue birds, pine siskens, warblers, woodpeckers, chickadees ... so much activity and noise. It was a lovely afternoon ... unlike today which is cold, wet, and windy. Thankful we took the time to enjoy the day.