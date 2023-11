reflecting

Worked at my parents today. We have set aside a room for local history, but it had accumulated other bits and pieces too. Sorted that a bit. Some I hope to donate to the town history museum, the rest I think some local collectors will like. We do try to look at and read through everything, though. We did not take anything out to the summer cabin today. Daylight hours are getting shorter and it's getting harder to get in the hours we were putting in this summer.