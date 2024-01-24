young bald eagle

Visited the river to see what the geese were up to, and they weren't there. I did startle three, who were reluctant to enter the water. Then I saw why. A mature bald eagle had a dead goose on the other side. I wasn't fast enough with the camera, and it flew into the nearby trees leaving it's meal behind, and settled in to wait me out. We left for a few hours but checked back before leaving town. The eagle was still in the far trees, and this juvenile was just above the river (on the other side). I watched a bit, but the afternoon had warmed and the river walk was full of people. Eventually both birds flew off, the geese returned, and I headed for home. I still marvel at the presence of these birds. There were none when I was growing up, and there are so many now.