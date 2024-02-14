Previous
hearts by aecasey
hearts

Granddaughter putting on the candy hearts for her Valentine cupcakes. They were gluten and dairy free (her sister can't have gluten and her aunt avoids dairy) and surprisingly delicious.
14th February 2024

Joy's Focus ace
So lovely! They look delicious!
February 16th, 2024  
