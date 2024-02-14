Sign up
Photo 4153
Granddaughter putting on the candy hearts for her Valentine cupcakes. They were gluten and dairy free (her sister can't have gluten and her aunt avoids dairy) and surprisingly delicious.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
heart
cupcake
valentine's day
Joy's Focus
ace
So lovely! They look delicious!
February 16th, 2024
