moss

Is our climate changing? Absolutely. I've walked along our stretch of creek for decades and never seen this moss. We do have mosses, but they are more prairie type mosses, very flat. This moss was growing at the base of some willows along the creek, its lovely growth catching the afternoon light. I wish it had the dewdrops I've seen on so many images here on 365, but that was not the weather for the day. I will be watching on future walks, though.