Redwing

We have a contest every year to see who sees/hears the first Redwings. The scouts arrived a month ago, and they've slowly been coming ever since. We took eldest to airport this morning, and ventured to some ponds for a bit of birdwatching afterward. The trees were filled with redwings and robins! Soooo much joyful spring song! I was really hoping for waterfowl. There was none, but there were some early songbirds. I need to post to eBird. I like to see when and what birds are here throughout the seasons.