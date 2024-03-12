Previous
We have a contest every year to see who sees/hears the first Redwings. The scouts arrived a month ago, and they've slowly been coming ever since. We took eldest to airport this morning, and ventured to some ponds for a bit of birdwatching afterward. The trees were filled with redwings and robins! Soooo much joyful spring song! I was really hoping for waterfowl. There was none, but there were some early songbirds. I need to post to eBird. I like to see when and what birds are here throughout the seasons.
Bill Davidson
Beautiful bird.
March 14th, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
What a lovely photo of this gorgeous bird
March 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bird.
March 14th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific closeup of the redwing. I love their trill.
March 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty
March 14th, 2024  
