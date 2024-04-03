Sign up
Previous
Photo 4201
are you listening to me?
She looks so annoyed! It's cute how they were sitting together though.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4618
photos
209
followers
160
following
1150% complete
View this month »
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th April 2024 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
dove
,
april-birds
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and lovely light.
April 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw, must be a bit of a domestic going on.
April 6th, 2024
