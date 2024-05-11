sky watcher

Wow .. Just Wow! Without a doubt the best display of northern lights I've ever seen, or hope to see. We went out around 10, and they were impressive. Pinks and greens to the north, reds to the south (never seen that before). Enjoyed watching and photographing, until they dimmed. Came in, showered, and youngest went out to pick up cat dishes and started yelling and giggling. The sky had lit up! Clear past the zenith, pulsing, streaming, colors. It was so bright out the birds started their morning songs! I'm still sorting. I don't want to overload my albums, but a few more will follow. Youngest actually took this with her iPhone. Even the cats were impressed (well, probably because we were out and about, but still....)