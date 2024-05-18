Sign up
Previous
Photo 4246
apple blossom
The little apple trees have put on blossoms and were quickly discovered by the bees. Maybe we will have apples this fall!
18th May 2024
18th May 24
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4667
photos
206
followers
160
following
1163% complete
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th May 2024 6:31pm
Tags
macro
,
blossom
,
apple blossom
Bill Davidson
Lovely…..
May 20th, 2024
