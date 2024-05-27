Previous
poppy by aecasey
poppy

Some of the poppies from the neighbor's yard migrated over along the fence into my parents' yard. Wonderful splash of orange!
27th May 2024

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
vaidas ace
Shiny and colourful
May 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and gorgeous colours.
May 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding.
May 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
What a unique macro of a poppy!
May 30th, 2024  
