iris by aecasey
iris

Visited the Iris Society's iris beds. They are in full bloom. Sooooo many varieties and colors! Their show is this week, and it looks like it will be a good one.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Walks @
Gorgeous. Love how you captured the furl of the irises
May 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Sweet
May 30th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful!
May 30th, 2024  
Barb
Spectacular frame-filler!
May 30th, 2024  
