Previous
Photo 4263
still blooming
Stopped by the iris beds again. Last week's blooms have faded, only to be replaced by new blooms and colors. Beautiful collection.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th June 2024 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
iris
Annie D
ace
Lovely detail and focus
June 5th, 2024
