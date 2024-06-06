Previous
Dad's iris by aecasey
Photo 4265

Dad's iris

My dad collected left behind things, including plants. His plant collection was behind the garage along the alley. He had two varieties of iris, rhubarb, and hollyhocks. This is one of his irises. This old timer smells wonderful!
Barb ace
Unique! I've never seen an iris colored quite like this one.
June 9th, 2024  
