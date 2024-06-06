Sign up
Photo 4265
Dad's iris
My dad collected left behind things, including plants. His plant collection was behind the garage along the alley. He had two varieties of iris, rhubarb, and hollyhocks. This is one of his irises. This old timer smells wonderful!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
1
2
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th June 2024 9:23am
flower
macro
iris
Barb
ace
Unique! I've never seen an iris colored quite like this one.
June 9th, 2024
