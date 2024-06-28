Sign up
Photo 4287
rose buds
The rosebushes are full of flowers, with more to come. Love the colors.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th June 2024 5:10pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bud
,
rose
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful close up
June 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up.
June 30th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Those little buds are a masterpiece in the making
June 30th, 2024
