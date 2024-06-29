Previous
prickly poppy by aecasey
Photo 4288

prickly poppy

We are dry and hot, but these wildflowers are very drought tolerant. They are everywhere right now. I love the delicate white petals.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1174% complete



gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot, clarity
June 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
How beautiful it is, lovely capture and detail.
June 30th, 2024  
