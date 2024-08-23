Sign up
Photo 4342
shortcut
The activities at the Fort are winding down and the facilities will be closing soon. Not many people around, but did catch these two taking a short cut through one of the horse barns.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4764
photos
202
followers
157
following
1189% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
23rd August 2024 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silhouette
