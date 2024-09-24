Previous
ashes by aecasey
My parents spent some of their happiest times at their summer home. Today we gathered and spread their ashes.

My challenge this week was to "represent outside the frame" in the photograph. Interesting challenge ... nice way to remember our afternoon.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Rosie Kind ace
A lovely photo and I am so sorry for your loss
September 27th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Beautifully poignant image
September 27th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Sorry for your loss. Lovely photo
September 27th, 2024  
