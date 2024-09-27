Previous
Granddaughters visited this afternoon. Littlest loves frilly dresses. This is youngest's first dance recital dress. Littlest has tried it on many times. This time it fit.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

April

ace
@aecasey
