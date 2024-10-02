Previous
fairy skull by aecasey
Photo 4383

fairy skull

Laura challenged me to a snails-eye view. I put my extension tubes on my macro lens, explored amongst the flowers, and look what I found ... little skulls! Frightening October for a little snail.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1200% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh that is creepily fantastic
October 6th, 2024  
