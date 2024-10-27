Sign up
Photo 4408
spirea
Trying to capture all the colors of fall.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
0
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4830
photos
197
followers
152
following
1207% complete
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
4407
4408
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
30th October 2024 5:59pm
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
icm
,
spirea
