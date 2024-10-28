Previous
it's almost wet by aecasey
Photo 4409

it's almost wet

Not quite a rain, but a bit more than a mist. Any moisture is welcome.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Corinne C ace
Wonderful light and colors
October 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 31st, 2024  
