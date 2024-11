new fellow

There's a new fellow in the yard these days, and, my o my, he's handsome. Long hair, black legs and tail, lovely coat, no drama. He's stand-offish, but not really feral. I'm not sure where he came from, but he is making himself at home. I've been calling him Barney, because he favors the barn, but that doesn't feel quite right. I'm not sure what name he'll end up with.