Look ma ... no hands by aecasey
Photo 4412

Look ma ... no hands

I love kali's "dogs in cars." Couldn't resist snapping this fellow outside the veterinarian's office. He looks so comfortable in the driver's seat!
1st November 2024

April

ace
@aecasey
@aecasey
1208% complete

