all grown up by aecasey
all grown up

Little Smudge isn't so little anymore. Granddaughters were visiting, and they had the mirrors out playing with makeup. Smudge curled up behind the mirror to watch.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
VERY cute
November 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So cute!
November 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such beautiful eyes!
November 5th, 2024  
