Photo 4414
all grown up
Little Smudge isn't so little anymore. Granddaughters were visiting, and they had the mirrors out playing with makeup. Smudge curled up behind the mirror to watch.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4408
4409
4410
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
Tags
cat
,
april-pets
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
VERY cute
November 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So cute!
November 5th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such beautiful eyes!
November 5th, 2024
