from beneath the stairs

One of the stranger finds from my parents' house. This is a part of a stained glass window we found tucked away against the back wall of the basement under the stairs. It is in rough shape, but such an oddity! Why did they have a stained glass window? It's not from their house.

I'm guessing maybe it my sister's. For awhile she was doing stained glass work. There are some cracked pieces, and one missing piece. Was she going to fix it? Was dad going to repair the wood damage? Were they going to display it somewhere? I'll never know. My sister has been gone thirty years now ... we are coming up on six years since we lost dad, and two since we lost mom. What am I going to do with it? Look at it ... marvel at the colors ... and wonder what story it can't tell me.