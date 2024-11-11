Previous
leaves by aecasey
Visited the creek today. It was an impromptu visit. Sunny, warm, and we had a bit of time so we went to check on things. All was fine, and the visit was pleasant. Peaceful. Calming after the calamitous past week.
Diana ace
Beautiful textures and tones.
November 13th, 2024  
