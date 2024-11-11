Sign up
Photo 4422
leaves
Visited the creek today. It was an impromptu visit. Sunny, warm, and we had a bit of time so we went to check on things. All was fine, and the visit was pleasant. Peaceful. Calming after the calamitous past week.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4844
photos
197
followers
152
following
1211% complete
Tags
leaves
,
leaf
,
fall
,
autumn
Diana
ace
Beautiful textures and tones.
November 13th, 2024
