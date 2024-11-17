Sign up
Photo 4429
Tweedle Dum
I've fallen so far behind. Decided I would do a series of the cats. Then I thought multiple exposure would be fun. Tweedle Dum was sunning so he was my first model.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4853
photos
197
followers
152
following
1213% complete
4424
4425
4426
4427
4428
4429
4430
4431
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
23rd November 2024 10:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
bw
,
multiple exposure
,
double exposure
,
april-pets
GaryW
Cool processing!
November 23rd, 2024
