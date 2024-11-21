Previous
Next
shells by aecasey
Photo 4433

shells

My parents loved the ocean and the house was filled with seashells, starfish, sand dollars, abalone shells, and coral bits and pieces. Most everything they collected came home. This little collection made it into a small jar for the bookshelf.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact