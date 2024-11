fruitcake

Baking my second fruitcake for the holiday season. Snow is forecast today, and it's a good day to stay in. Last year there were no candied fruits to be found, so no fruitcakes. This year some candied fruit showed up in October, and I grabbed two. I still can't find the baking dates I used to use, but did find these dates. It's sometimes a challenge when supply chains upset holiday traditions. Glad to have fruitcake this year though.