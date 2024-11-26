Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4435
shine
for my challenge to make hands the center of attention
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4859
photos
197
followers
152
following
1215% complete
View this month »
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th November 2024 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
hands
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-643
April
ace
Kathy
@randystreat
... maybe it will be a hands week.
November 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great pic
November 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close