Previous
Photo 4436
texts
How can your challenge be to do a photo making hands the center of attention and not get someone using a cell phone?
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th November 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-643
April
ace
Kathy
@randystreat
Communicating hands
November 28th, 2024
