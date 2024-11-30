Sign up
Photo 4440
doves
Another filler ... just trying to catch up. Along with the sparrows, the flicker and blue jay, there are lots of doves that stay year around. Liked this pair high in the tree.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
0
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4865
photos
197
followers
152
following
1217% complete
2
365
Canon EOS 90D
3rd December 2024 10:50am
Tags
bird
,
doves
,
april-birds
