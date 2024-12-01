Previous
challenge by aecasey
Photo 4439

challenge

JackieR challenged me to do a forced perspective with a retro miniverse item. I chickened out on this challenge a few weeks ago. Gave it a go today. Hopefully this is close.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1216% complete

Photo Details

April ace
JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond ??? Gave it a go ...
December 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done.
December 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Well done!
December 2nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh brilliant Fab for NOT chickening out
December 2nd, 2024  
