Photo 4439
challenge
JackieR challenged me to do a forced perspective with a retro miniverse item. I chickened out on this challenge a few weeks ago. Gave it a go today. Hopefully this is close.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
4
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4862
photos
197
followers
152
following
1216% complete
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
4440
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd December 2024 1:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
forced perspective
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-644
April
ace
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
??? Gave it a go ...
December 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done.
December 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Well done!
December 2nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh brilliant Fab for NOT chickening out
December 2nd, 2024
