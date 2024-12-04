Previous
Next
cactus by aecasey
Photo 4446

cactus

Coudln't resist the lovely blooms when I saw them in town. My son has an heirloom Christmas Cactus. It came from grandma, to dad, to daughter. We will see how long mine lasts.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A beautiful bloom
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact