Advent

Kathy challenged me to do "a photo depicting the part of this holiday season that you like the most." My favorite part of this holiday season is Advent. I used to make our Advent Wreath, and each of the kids had Advent Calendars where you put a little character in every night. We had an Advent book, where they read a short part of the Christmas Story, and we lit the Angel Chimes. The kids are grown, and the Advent Calendars and Angel Chimes are gathering dust. However, every year Jacquie Lawson puts out a new interactive Advent Calendar, so the tradition continues. Every day there is a new bauble to click and discover something new. There are puzzles, games, books to peruse, snowflakes to make, trees and rooms to decorate, and, every day, Santa is hiding somewhere, For me, the best part of the holiday season are the days before Christmas. I really miss Advent nights after the Christmas celebration.