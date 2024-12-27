Sign up
Photo 4469
feather
Bundled up and went walking this morning. It's the first time I've walked in months. Things are just so blah! They are still blah, but I did like the lines created by the pine needles and the feather.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
31st December 2024 10:49am
Tags
feather
