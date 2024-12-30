Previous
sparrow by aecasey
sparrow

I think the blue jay and flicker have left. There are still lots of sparrows though.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture.
January 1st, 2025  
