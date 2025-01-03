Sign up
Photo 4476
Photo 4476
frost and fog
It is finally beginning to look like winter. A heavy fog is coming in, leaving behind thick frost. I'm not looking forward to the cold, but I am looking forward to a bit of white to compliment all our browns.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
0
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4898
photos
197
followers
154
following
1226% complete
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
Views
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
3rd January 2025 2:11pm
tree
,
fog
,
frost
