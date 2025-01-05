Sign up
Photo 4478
frozen January
Got my January frozen bubble. Had the cold. Had the calm winds. Missing ... sunshine. A brief break in the clouds, and I got a few shots. It is staying cold, We will see if more follow as the week goes on.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
vaidas
ace
Great one. I will try playing with bubbles too.
January 7th, 2025
