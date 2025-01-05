Previous
frozen January by aecasey
frozen January

Got my January frozen bubble. Had the cold. Had the calm winds. Missing ... sunshine. A brief break in the clouds, and I got a few shots. It is staying cold, We will see if more follow as the week goes on.
vaidas ace
Great one. I will try playing with bubbles too.
January 7th, 2025  
