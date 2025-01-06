Sign up
Previous
Photo 4479
frost everywhere
We have a line of old, falling down wooden granaries we keep meaning to clear out. Mostly they are an eyesore. Today, though, this one looks quite rustic and rugged graced with the frost.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
5
4
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4901
photos
198
followers
155
following
1227% complete
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th January 2025 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
gloria jones
ace
The snow softens the textures of this declining granary building. Great shot.
January 8th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Crispy winter scene.
January 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, how beautiful!
January 8th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Frosty
January 8th, 2025
