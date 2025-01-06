Previous
frost everywhere by aecasey
We have a line of old, falling down wooden granaries we keep meaning to clear out. Mostly they are an eyesore. Today, though, this one looks quite rustic and rugged graced with the frost.
gloria jones ace
The snow softens the textures of this declining granary building. Great shot.
January 8th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Crispy winter scene.
January 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, how beautiful!
January 8th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Frosty
January 8th, 2025  
