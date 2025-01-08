Sign up
Photo 4481
Photo 4481
dove
Francoise challenged me to take some photos of other creatures I who walk with me or who I encounter on my walks. I had hoped to see some deer. No such luck. Did have some doves though.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4905
photos
198
followers
156
following
1227% complete
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
4480
4481
4476
4477
4478
4479
423
4480
424
4481
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th January 2025 12:01pm
Tags
bird
,
frost
,
dove
,
april-birds
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-649
Diana
ace
Beautifully framed with the snow covered branches.
January 10th, 2025
