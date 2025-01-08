Previous
dove by aecasey
Photo 4481

dove

Francoise challenged me to take some photos of other creatures I who walk with me or who I encounter on my walks. I had hoped to see some deer. No such luck. Did have some doves though.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully framed with the snow covered branches.
January 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact