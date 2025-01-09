Sign up
Photo 4482
buddies
Well, Smudge would like to be buddies. Scamp can only tolerate so much. Scamp planned to stretch out and relax. Smudge decided to sneak in under the blanket and have some play time. It didn't last long. Scamp left.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
play
,
cats
,
april-pets
