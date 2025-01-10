Previous
Christmas jigsaw by aecasey
Photo 4483

Christmas jigsaw

Christmas stocking this year had little jigsaw puzzles. I love the curlicue pieces!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

April

ace
@aecasey
1228% complete

Kathy ace
Very nice close up.
January 14th, 2025  
