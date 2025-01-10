Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4483
Christmas jigsaw
Christmas stocking this year had little jigsaw puzzles. I love the curlicue pieces!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4908
photos
199
followers
156
following
1228% complete
View this month »
4477
4478
4479
4480
4481
4482
4483
4484
Latest from all albums
4479
423
4480
424
4481
4482
4483
4484
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th January 2025 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
gnome
,
macro
,
puzzle
Kathy
ace
Very nice close up.
January 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close